Newt Gingrich calls for abandoning the [Never Trump] debate Commission

Newt Gingrich had an idea about how to handle a second debate. He said ask Joe Rogan to moderate a second debate! the second debate was canceled by the all-powerful presidential debate commission. Newt wants Trump to invite Joe, and promise 20 feet of spacing to make it hard for him to refuse.

Joe Biden would never do it. He needs the protection of the commission.

It doesn’t matter as much as it should if Joe shows up or not. He is only capable of spewing talking points, many of them are lies.

Actually, NBC is in talks to hold a town hall with the President at the day and time Biden will do a town hall on ABC News.

President Trump should replace the commissions cancelled second debate by accepting joe rogan’s offer and inviting Biden to join them.let Biden choose the topics and 20 foot social spacing. Give Biden no excuse to say no. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) October 10, 2020

THE BIASED ‘BIPARTISAN’ PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE COMMISSION

The commission is comprised of Democrats and never Trumper neo-con globalist Republicans who hate Trump. They are so bad that Bob Dole had to come out and say it’s unfair. He knows the commission members and he knows they ALL hate Trump. He is courageous for coming out with the truth.

The debate commission is considering a mute button for future debates. The only person it will be used on is Donald Trump.

The first debate with Chris Wallace was ridiculous in that he cut Trump short on his good answers, protected Biden throughout, and would not require Biden to answer one single question. That’s when he wasn’t debating Trump himself.

The second debate with the Vice President and Kamala Harris was also geared left. Susan Page, the moderator, framed every question from a leftist perspective and tried to keep VP Pence from responding to any of Kamala’s lies.

The reporter who was supposed to moderate the 2nd debate made a fool of himself asking Anthony Scaramucci for advice on answering Trump and then claiming he was hacked. He’s made that hacking claim before. However, he insists he was hacked.

The third moderator, Kristen Welker hates Trump. She asks obnoxious gotcha questions at pressers and then interrupts.

According to Revolver News, “The nominally Republican Chairman of Presidential Debate Commission, Frank Fahrenkopf, is both a co-founder and current board member of the International Republican Institute (IRI), a top “Color Revolution” propaganda outfit. The IRI was run by Never Trump neoconservative John McCain for decades. It is closely linked to the thoroughly discredited Steele Dossier at the center of the Russia Hoax.”

If you can believe Wikipedia, they do sound like they want to topple governments.

Ronna McDaniel

RNC Chair called the commission “corrupt” and accused them of canceling to protect Biden. That’s probably true.

“It was done unilaterally without talking to the candidates, and they interfered in the election,” McDaniel said on “Face the Nation.” “It is corrupt. It is what D.C. is. They are in the pocket of Joe Biden, and they prevented the American public from seeing these candidates debate, and it’s wrong for the country.”