Dems say filling SCOTUS seat is ‘packing’ the Court

Someone must tell Democrats the definition of ‘packing.’ Joe Biden just said yesterday that appointing a Justice to fill a court vacancy as required by the Constitution is the same as packing the Court.

Chris Coons just said the same thing. As renowned constitutional lawyer Jonathan Turley said, that is constitutionally unintelligible.

If you think for one minute that Dems won’t destroy the Constitution. Think again.

Remember the words of Chuck Schumer.

“Nothing is off the table next year.” Those seven words of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer capture the “total war” declarations of the Democrats when asked about any nomination to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election, Turley said.

Read the Turley article — it’s excellent.

Sen. Chris Coons just told Chris Wallace on Fox that the Senate confirming Amy Coney Barrett "constitutes court-packing." That statement is constitutionally unintelligible . . . https://t.co/8Vfz9KfAZd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 11, 2020