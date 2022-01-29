Nova Scotia: Huge Fines for CHEERING Freedom Truckers & for Truckers

Nova Scotia won’t allow cheering by the side of the road and the truck convoy is banned. Disobedience to the fascist masters will result in a $3,000 to $10,000 fine for individuals or a $20,000 to $100,000 fine for corporations. Most trucks are incorporated.

At the same time, Coward Trudeau has fled Ottawa instead of addressing the truckers and their concerns.

Imagine not allowing cheering? Up to $10,000 for cheering. These officials are evil fascists.

Canadian officials are pretending the truckers are small, fringe radical right-wingers. One CBC host absurdly said the Russians could be involved.

Read the fine print people, Nova Scotia has gone full fascist.

Tell the gov’t you’re cheering for Team Canada. In more ways than one.#FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/FLdmnmtld3 — ☕😎⚡Pleb: Sovereign. (@3dayzofsummer) January 29, 2022

In addition to the 50,000 truckers, about 1.4 million people are expected to appear at the rally.

Drone view of the protest in Ottawa. More and more people continue to show up. #freedomconvoy #TruckersForFreedom2022 @BezirganMocha pic.twitter.com/ZdGL0OERyx — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 29, 2022

The truckers are being called white supremacists but the indigenous people feel differently.

MUST-WATCH: Indigenous drummers lead the growing crowd at Parliament Hill in a round of O Canada.#TruckersForFreedom2022pic.twitter.com/s4HtEQqkDf — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 29, 2022

Words of wisdom! This convoy is not about white supremacy. It’s about FREEDOM. “They are fighting for Equal Rights, which apply to Indigenous, Black communities and any group considered inferior.” United we stand, divided we fall! ✊#TruckersForFreedom2022 #FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/Z8yIizHtBL — Unacceptable Nat (@GenuineNat) January 29, 2022

Caught a bit of the trucker’s freedom rally convoy near Truro, Nova Scotia and lots of people on multiple bridges with Canadian flags cheering them on. I cried like a baby. @canadiangirls99 #TruckerConvoy2022 #ConvoyForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/Z3Qz4ZV9B7 — Will Kriski (@willkriski) January 27, 2022

