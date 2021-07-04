NY Times 7-4 message: Dems dislike the flag because of the GOP



















The New York Times politicized the American flag on Twitter for their Independence Day messaging. They claim that “flying the American flag” shows a “person’s political affiliation.”

That’s not too manipulative.

The Times tweeted that “flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn,” which Americans have graciously done with Old Glory on holidays — such as Independence Day to show their support for America — is now “increasingly seen as a clue” to which they call an “imperfect one” to “person’s political affiliation.”

The article goes on to state the following:

The article linked to the comment, A Fourth of July Symbol of Unity That May No Longer Unite, describes a Long Island town where allegedly “neighbors now make assumptions… about people who conspicuously display American flags.”

Conspicuously? What exactly does that mean? Should it be hidden behind bushes? A US flag should never be political, but you see what the Times is doing here? They are making it political.

A local Democrat is allegedly having trouble selling his farm’s produce because no one wants to buy from a Republican.

No one? On Long Island? We have a lot of Republicans on Long Island. The farmer is in Southold which is mixed.

The Times claimed that “flying the flag” is a “clue” you could likely be part of the Republican party.

The Times own stats prove it is not meant to be political:

“About 70 percent of Americans say the flag makes them feel proud, according to a recent survey by YouGov, a global public opinion and data research firm, and NBCLX, a mobile information platform. The sentiment was shared by about 80 percent of white Americans, just under 70 percent of Hispanic Americans, and slightly less than 60 percent of Black Americans.”

They add some tales of Democrats who don’t feel the “flag belongs to me anymore.”

Apparently, Democrats interviewed by the Times think if you associate the flag with God or anti-socialism, it stigmatizes it.

Personally, I have to admit I associate burning the flag and turning one’s back on the flag and kneeling during the anthem with Democrats. Now, why would that be? However, the US flag represents different things to different people, but it should always represent love of country, freedom, and gratitude to all those who fought and/or died for it.

Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation. https://t.co/TODmHEmPsO — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 3, 2021

