NGOs Funded by the US Are Flying Haitians to Nicaragua

Erik Prince, founder of the private military company Blackwater, said that a Canadian NGO approached him trying to hire an aircraft to fly every day from Haiti to Nicaragua so they could walk to the US illegally. Nicaragua is participating in the invasion with the US State Department.

Prince said Haiti is more chaotic than Kabul is with the Taliban. In the clip below, he explains how Haiti got to this point and the mistakes that were made. He criticized Biden for sending Kenyan troops to secure the nation, saying people from Kenya, a country 8,000 miles away, had no stake in doing it. The US has interfered in Haiti’s leadership, overturning one corrupt administration for another.

The country is run by incredibly corrupt and evil people. The people live in the most impoverished conditions. Bodies are lying in the streets, rotting.

The story would have been different if the State Department allowed Blackwater to set up law enforcement facilities.

His last three points: The elites in Haiti pay off Democrats, the Biden-Blinken State Department is a failure, and NGOs are actively seeking aircraft to fly them from Haiti to the US.

Haiti isn’t on the brink. It is a failed country, but they are gender inclusive.

Haiti is on the brink of collapse. The jails have been emptied, bloodthirsty gangs patrol the streets and the now-resigned Prime Minister fled for his life to Puerto Rico. We spent $6 billion in Haiti – what happened? All Primetime can find is a “gender inclusive” police force…… pic.twitter.com/a8NS0EGOnb — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) March 14, 2024

The US administration is funding NGOs who are flying unvetted and untracked Haitians to the US.

The far left US administration is using your tax dollars to fly violent criminals into America https://t.co/u0BlFJVaSP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2024

Machete Killers are heading for the US.

The Machete Killings will march deep into the heart of United States. Many of the cultures who are crashing the jungles to get to USA are machete cultures from Africa, Central and South America, Haiti, and more… Am just saying that as someone who spends years downrange.… https://t.co/7VQgqbdADR — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) March 12, 2024

MUST WATCH AD: SHARE AND RETWEET PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL END THE INVASION! My production team and I produced this ad in support of President Trump @TeamTrump. Most of the footage is from my recent trip to the Darién Gap in Panama, but some of the other footage is… pic.twitter.com/YhYW1pRozX — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 15, 2024

