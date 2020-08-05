MLB, NBA ratings fall noticeably after big social justice opening day

The left was rather enthralled with their success during the initial MLB and NBA games with their Black Lives Matter jerseys, kneeling, and BLM lettering on the court. To them, it meant most people, even those who watch sports are with them and their Marxist movement — BLM.

Apparently, not every TV viewer is happy about the woke leagues and what they have to offer.

With both baseball and basketball draped in all sorts of Black Lives Matter and social justice symbolism upon opening, the next games didn’t fare very well. Kneeling to Marxists movements while disrespecting the US flag might not be a winning initiative.

According to Outkick.com, the return of the NBA on TNT saw the following numbers:

Lakers-Clippers: 3.4 million

Pelicans-Jazz: 2.1 million

ESPN’s MLB return numbers were also underwhelming:

Yankees-Nationals: 4.0 million

Dodgers-Giants: 2.8 million

Outkick’s Ryan Glasspiegel added more ratings numbers on Twitter.

“To be fair since I compared MLB vs NBA return night 1, here is night 2,” (July 24) he wrote, adding:

MLB (last Friday, ESPN)

Mets-Braves (4p) – 922K

Brewers-Cubs(7p) – 1.0M

Angels-As (10p) – 797K

NBA (last night ESPN) (July 31)

Celtics-Bucks (6:30p) – 1.3M

Mavs-Rockets (9p)- 1.7M

MLB really fell off after opening day. In general, both leagues aren’t getting the audience one might expect from a nation that’s been deprived of entertainment for months https://t.co/GazeoR9SNB — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) August 2, 2020