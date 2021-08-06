Twitter restricts Trump’s spokeperson, Liz Harrington’s account

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Twitter has restricted Liz Harrington’s account. She is Donald Trump’s spokesperson. The unusual activity could be election-related posts or her post quoting Trump slamming the anti-American Megan Rapinoe. Donald Trump’s endorsements don’t likely work for Jack Dorsey and his far-left crowd of censors.


1 COMMENT

  2. Wow, I’m surprised anyone affiliated with Trumpster is still on there.
    I might go on there if you paid me, nope.
    I’ll go live on Walden Pond and eat tree bark before giving the Satanic-Marxist forces of evil any free intel.

    As Peter Thiel put it: “We were promised flying cars. We got 140 characters.”

