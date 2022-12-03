Nigerian President Warns of Weapons Pouring Into Terrorists’ Hands from Ukraine

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja urged more vigilance and tightening of security around borders because of all the arms and ammunition coming through from the Ukraine-Russia war. Those would be the arms and ammunition we send without much accountability.

At the 16th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), President Buhari said:

“It must however be stated that despite the successes recorded by the gallant troops of the MNJTF and the various ongoing national operations in the region, terrorist threats still lurk in the region.

“Regrettably, the situation in the Sahel and the raging war in Ukraine serve as major sources of weapons and fighters that bolster the ranks of the terrorists in the Lake Chad Region. A substantial proportion of the arms and ammunition procured to execute the war in Libya continues to find its way to the Lake Chad Region and other parts of the Sahel.

“Weapons being used for the war in Ukraine and Russia are equally beginning to filter to the region.

“This illegal movement of arms into the region has heightened the proliferation of small arms and light weapons which continues to threaten our collective peace and security in the region. There is, therefore, the urgent need for expedited collaborative actions by our border control agencies and other security services to stop the circulation of all illegal weapons in the region,” President Buhari noted.

The US is not taking accountability seriously and there are a lot of corrupt Ukraine officials who are reportedly selling some weapons on the black market.

Al Mayadeen asks, Will we see more US weapons pour into the hands of terrorists? Yes, Biden is president, so, yes, we will.

