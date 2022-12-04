Wray and Barr Knew About the Laptop Before Trump was Impeached

FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Director Bill Barr knew about the Hunter laptop before Donald Trump was impeached. They knew, and we knew they knew. The Twitter revelations confirm it.
The government corruption is mindboggling. Wray won’t answer questions from congressmen and rushes off to a vacation instead. Barr goes from interview to interview saying Donald Trump is dangerous. From here, it looks they are the dangerous ones.
Steve Bannon said they allowed a man who was compromised financially by the Chinese Communist Party to become president.
Rudy Giuliani said they are guilty of “major disloyalty to our country.”
The laptop showed Biden was deeply involved in the Ukraine affair up to his ears and everything Trump said was true. The impeachment was not necessary. They had exculpatory evidence.
🚨🚨🚨Christopher Wray And Bill Barr Are Guilty Of Treason For Their Part In The Hunter Biden Laptop Cover-Up!
“Trump wasn’t impeached until after they had the laptop!” pic.twitter.com/kcFq3JnYOY
— Quantum Woman (@debralange14) December 3, 2022
Donald Trump made one single phone call to Ukraine & for that he was impeached! Can you imagine if this had been Donald Trump & the republican party doing the very same thing with Twitter instead of Joe Biden & the democrats, It would be an immediate impeachment for Donald Trump! https://t.co/Rt25cKYhaO
— Kaitlyn (@KateSwak) December 4, 2022
Wray and Barr are Guilty of Treason. That is what “major disloyalty to our country” is!
Treason: The crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government.
Wray and Barr were instrumental in the overthrow of the President Donald Trump Administration, the Government. They not only knew about the Laptop, it is likely they also know about the Voter Fraud and were possibly in on the planning. Trump was planning on going after the Bureaucracy and Bureaucrats live to protect the Bureaucracies. Hoover spent 48 years writing the book on how to protect the Bureaucracy which is why the FBI is so good at it.