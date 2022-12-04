Wray and Barr Knew About the Laptop Before Trump was Impeached

FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Director Bill Barr knew about the Hunter laptop before Donald Trump was impeached. They knew, and we knew they knew. The Twitter revelations confirm it.

The government corruption is mindboggling. Wray won’t answer questions from congressmen and rushes off to a vacation instead. Barr goes from interview to interview saying Donald Trump is dangerous. From here, it looks they are the dangerous ones.

Steve Bannon said they allowed a man who was compromised financially by the Chinese Communist Party to become president.

Rudy Giuliani said they are guilty of “major disloyalty to our country.”

The laptop showed Biden was deeply involved in the Ukraine affair up to his ears and everything Trump said was true. The impeachment was not necessary. They had exculpatory evidence.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
4 minutes ago

Wray and Barr are Guilty of Treason. That is what “major disloyalty to our country” is!
Treason: The crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government.

Wray and Barr were instrumental in the overthrow of the President Donald Trump Administration, the Government. They not only knew about the Laptop, it is likely they also know about the Voter Fraud and were possibly in on the planning. Trump was planning on going after the Bureaucracy and Bureaucrats live to protect the Bureaucracies. Hoover spent 48 years writing the book on how to protect the Bureaucracy which is why the FBI is so good at it.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by GuvGeek
0
Reply
