Outrageous Lies from Yoel Roth & Remembering 50 Lying Intel Officers

Elon Musk has said that Twitter acted on the Biden campaign’s orders when it censored stories on Hunter Biden’s laptop. On Friday, journalist Matt Taibbi began publishing the internal Twitter documents. He investigated the documents with Elon Musk’s cooperation. Emails showed staffers censoring tweets at the behest of Joe Biden’s team. The lying journalists, politicians, and intelligence officers are exposed with proof, but don’t expect them to admit it or apologize.

The Biden campaign requested tweets to be taken down, and Twitter complied.

Democrats are beside themselves because they no longer have confidence they can get Twitter speech censored upon demand. The media is fluctuating between ignoring the reveal and lying about it. Some suggest we will all die due to this “misinformation,” which is not misinformation, but rather, the truth.

The worst is the response from Yoel Roth, the former Twitter Trust & Safety chief. When Elon Musk first took over, he vouched for Yoel’s sense of honor. Elon misjudged him. He had a history of extreme censorship and was responsible for Donald Trump’s ban.

With an incredible amount of hubris, he said he had to take swift action to censor, given the lessons of 2016. It’s unclear who appointed this putz as the arbiter of speech. How did he think he had the right to decide what Americans could see on the Internet? Roth also decided he had the right to cancel Donald Trump.

The snowflake explained that after Jan. 6, everyone suffered “trauma.” Roth didn’t suffer such trauma during the George Floyd riot. He further said, “we saw people dead in the Capitol.”

The only person dead in the Capitol was a Trump supporter shot dead by an officer with a trigger finger.

We will never know if Hunter’s laptop swung the election, but the lies by these people, Democrats, and the media are despicable. All they had to do was falsely claim Russian interference and people fell for it. They had no conscience whatsoever. It makes one wonder if you have to be a sociopath to be a journalist, a Democrat, or intelligence officer (see below).

Watch:

Truly incredible — former Twitter executive @yoyoel, who just got caught fabricating a fake justification for censoring a media outlet, says the decision to ban Trump after Jan 6 was impelled by the “trauma” he and other “content moderators” experienced online that fateful day pic.twitter.com/JSE7tpXtGz — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 3, 2022

FIFTY LYING INTELLIGENCE OFFICERS

If you remember, 50 so-called intelligence officers signed a letter swearing the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation. They were traitors to this country. They need to go to prison.

“Perhaps most important, each of us believes deeply that American citizens should determine the outcome of elections, not foreign governments,” the officials wrote in a widely covered letter. “All of us agree with the founding fathers’ concern about the damage that foreign interference in our politics can do to our democracy.”

“It is for all these reasons that we write to say that the arrival on the US political scene of emails purportedly belonging to Vice President Biden’s son Hunter, much of it related to his time serving on the Board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” they continued.

BANNON: These former intelligence officers that signed a letter saying that Hunter Biden’s Laptop looked like ‘Russian disinformation’— they lied and they knew they were lying. They are traitors pure and simple. — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) December 3, 2022

