NIH Director slinks off after funding CCP gain-of-function research

















National Institutes of Health (NIH) director Francis Collins, an Obama appointee, announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down following weeks of documents leaking showing he lied about federal funds going to the Wuhan lab for gain-of-function research.

The 71-year-old has led the NIH for 12 years and is set to return to the National Human Genome Research Institute.

He will resign with a big fat pension and get a big fat salary at the Genome Institute.

“I am proud of all we’ve accomplished. I fundamentally believe, however, that no single person should serve in the position too long, and that it’s time to bring in a new scientist to lead the NIH into the future,” a statement from Collins read, as reported by Fox News. “I’m most grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.”

We’re not proud, especially if Wuhan is the source of the pandemic.

President Joe Biden praised his ties to gain-of-function research. Biden found him to have “unmatched ability to unlock the possibilities within our reach and that define the best of who we are as Americans.”

“It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in a statement published on his agency’s website.

We know for certain that that federal funds did go to the study of “chimeric SARS-related coronaviruses” that “could infect human cells.”

Richard Ebright of Rutgers University accused Collins of making false public statements about National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) grants to the Wuhan lab. [He’s covering his butt].

And what about Fauci? Why is he still in his position?

According to Politico, the NIH budget increased by 38% during Collins’ 12 years of leadership, from $30 billion in 2009 to $41.3 billion in 2021. The NIH director also proposed several ambitious initiatives seeking to address health issues such as Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, opioid use disorder, rare diseases, and the coronavirus pandemic.

We also noticed they’ve been doing all sorts of things that have nothing to do with diseases like videos of LGBT issues, climate change, and other irrelevancies.

