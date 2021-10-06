NYSBA Chief Mullins Resigns as union head after FBI raid

















President of the New York Sergeant’s Benevolent Association, Ed Mullins, has resigned after his home and union offices were raided. He’s the target of the raid.

The feisty union president has been the head of the union since 2002 and is continuously at loggerheads with some of the most prominent communists running New York City. He has had harsh words for Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council member Richie Torres.

In a letter to SBA members, which was obtained by NBC News, the union’s executive board said that it asked Mullins to resign and that he agreed.

“The nature and scope of this criminal investigation have yet to be determined. However, it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation. We have no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter,” the board said in the message.

The union pledged its full cooperation. It said that Mullins is entitled to the presumption of innocence but that the union’s work is too important for the investigation to be a distraction.

Members of the public corruption unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York were also involved in the raid, The New York Times reported.

Maybe he did something wrong, and maybe not.

Mullins, a strong supporter of Donald Trump, is a target. Beheading the union could work to the advantage of the radical Left running the city. Mullins will now work only as a sergeant, not as the union president.

