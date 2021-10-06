Taiwan prepared for an invasion by China

















Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said his country is preparing for China to launch an invasion. “We are very concerned that China is going to launch a war against Taiwan at some point,” Wu told an Australian TV station.



This comes after China flew nearly 150 sorties in Taiwan’s airspace, or Air Defense Identification Zone, over the past few days. This represents China’s most aggressive military posturing toward Taiwan, which it considers a “renegade province.” China has made no secret that it wants to reunify Taiwan with the mainland.



The Biden Administration issued a predictably weak warning to China. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. Weak as water!



Taiwan knows it is on own if China invades. “The defense of Taiwan is in our own hands, and we are absolutely committed to that,” Wu added.



China’s aggression toward Taiwan began on October 1st, China’s 72nd anniversary. No coincidence! The People’s Liberation Army (China) flew 38 aircraft near the coast of Taiwan on Friday before returning to base. Sixteen flights followed roughly the same path on Sunday. On Monday, another 52 Chinese aircraft actually entered Taiwan’s air defense zone, making a total of 145 flights over the course of four days.



Although Washington, DC is obligated to support Taiwan’s defense against China under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the reality of that defense is in question. Many think the timing of China’s aggression is no coincidence. Biden’s commitment to its allies has come into question, especially with regard to Israel.



And look at how President Biden abandoned Afghanistan, a blunder that cost American lives. He continues to dodge questions of how he will handle the evacuation of American citizens still trapped in Kabul and surrounding areas.



If Biden won’t even help American citizens, what hope does Taiwan have of getting help from this administration? How can Taiwan expect to receive support when other American allies have seen their support wavering and waning?



Taiwan should expect to be are own their own if China invades.







Image from: taiwannews.com.tw

