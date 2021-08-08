NIH head: kids must wear masks or face ‘remote learning’ — Sen Paul

















Dr. Francis Collins, head of the NIH, said that masks are necessary to save lives and if children don’t wear them, they might have to go back to remote learning. That sounds like a threat. He also pulled the people will die card.

Collins said, “I would ask that they would think about masks in the way they ought to be thought about. This is not a political statement or invasion of your liberties. This is a life-saving medical device. Asking kids to wear a mask is uncomfortable, but kids are pretty resilient. We know kids under 12 are likely to get infected. If we don’t have masks in schools, this virus will spread more widely. It will probably result in outbreaks in schools, and kids will have to go back to remote learning, which is the one thing we want to prevent. This virtual learning that kids had to go through is really bad for their development. We ought to be making every effort to make sure they can be back in the classroom. The best way to do that is to be sure masks are worn by the students, by the staff, by everybody. It’s a small price to pay to keep kids where they need to be.”

It is a serious intrusion on our civil rights. Parents should make the decision, not this doctor who told parents they have to wear masks indoors around their children. After backlash, he had to walk that back and pretend he didn’t mean to make that statement. They can give advice but they can”t mandate damaging, draconian rules fit for Maoist China. The CDC is out of control and often makes conflicting statements, even within hours.

Watch:

.@GStephanopoulos asks @NIHDirector his best advice for parents. “Think about masks in the way that they ought to be thought about: this is not a political statement or an invasion of your liberties. This is a lifesaving medical device.” https://t.co/KfLFZu3Wd8 pic.twitter.com/G6BtGJxemH — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 8, 2021

Masks are used based on one non-peer-reviewed study.

Senator Paul disagrees with Collins:

We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom. pic.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2021

