NIH & NIAID are funding gain-of-function for MERS & it kills 50%

















Former FDA head and current Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb reacted to further revelations this week regarding the funding of dangerous gain of function research by Anthony Fauci.

Gottlieb made mention of the fact that an accident could happen in the Chinese labs. The lab was sketchy from the beginning.

He said that NIH and NIAID also funded research of MERS-like coronaviruses in Wuhan, and is still funding the CCP through 2025. MERS is even more dangerous with a 50% mortality rate. That came as a surprise to him as did the fact that coronavirus research was conducted in other institutes in Wuhan.

Gottlieb said the Intercept documents revealed that viruses were made more deadly to humans in several labs, even a mere level 3 biocontainment facility.

[Since the CCP wants to take over the world and is supportive of bioweapons, why are we engaging in scientific research with them?]

“Whether or not this was gain-of-function is a political and legal discussion,” Gottlieb said in an interview with CNBC.

[That’s a nod to Fauci. Call it whatever you want. It’s gain-of-function.]

He continued, “The bottom line is they were doing research on viruses in that institute that was making those viruses potentially more dangerous to humans. And handling the viruses in ways that could potentiate their release, particularly by infecting transgenic animals that have fully-humanized immune systems.”

“They were doing things in that lab that could have led to circumstances where a virus that was purposefully evolved in ways that it could be more dangerous to humans could have escaped,” Gottlieb stated.

“What’s revealed by these documents are two interesting details I previously didn’t know. First, there was experimentation being done on MERS-like coronaviruses, not just SARS-like coronaviruses. Second, they affirmed what we suspected about coronavirus research being done at other institutes around Wuhan… at a level three biocontainment facility.

