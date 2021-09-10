Rep Taylor Greene calls out RINOs who back ‘old communists’

















Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Green said 20 Republicans who benefit the most from the NRCC support are also Republicans in name only or outright Democrats. Unfortunately, she didn’t name them, just hinted. Clearly, Adam Kinzinger is a Democrat.

She makes some great points about their contributions to promoting old commies in the Democrat Party while being the first to throw Republicans under the bus. She wants to know where the Republicans are in impeaching Biden.

So do we.

Rep. Taylor Greene provided her assessment in a series of tweets:

The top 20 Republicans that the NRCC fights for contain 4 Republicans that voted to impeach Trump and 6 that voted to kick me off committees. And 1 did both. They call these moderate Republicans (or really some are Democrats in disguise) “majority makers.”

While yes we as a conference have to fight harder to win and keep tight districts, we should not promote weak Republicans to chairmanships, help pass their crappy bills, and highlight them on Fox News all the time.

Those weak and moderate Republicans don’t reflect the values of our base or our party. Why are they the ones diluting the decisions and stopping the fight? Hence back to where I started on why I ran for Congress, Republican failures to do what they said they would do.

Since I have paid all $175,000 of my conference dues, I have every single right to talk about how the money should be spent. It should be spent on electing Republicans who will act like Republicans and not just play one on TV.

Because in case you all weren’t paying attention, Joe Biden went full dictator yesterday and said out loud that this was just step one.

I’ve already submitted 4 different Articles of Impeachment on Joe Biden. I’m proud of my few colleagues who cosponsored and so are Republican voters all over America. But we are waiting on the rest of the conference to do what our voters are screaming for.

I want more than anyone to take back the House in ‘22 and take it all in ‘24, but I also want my party to save this country from these old communists who radicalized decades ago to destroy it from within.

Right now I have no confidence in the current leadership to do their job effectively to stop the Democrats unprecedented attack on our freedoms and our children’s future because they are taking no action to prove it.

They are the first to throw me under the bus even though the entire base and their own voters and donors support me.

Prioritizing fundraising, press releases, and public messaging without organizing, communicating, and strategically planning with our conference to actually stop an extremely vulnerable and weak president is unbelievable to me.

The Democrats impeached Trump for a phone call and a 3-hour riot and Biden is IMPEACHABLE for high crimes and treason.

The Democrats want every Republican head on a platter and two feckless Republicans are on their witch hunt committee to make it happen and we can’t even kick those 2 traitors out of our own conference!

Yes, I am breaking the 11th commandant and believe me I love Ronald Reagan. But I refuse to sit by silent and watch our constitution burned like a sacrifice to the false gods of Marxism and our children’s future sliced up and served on a silver platter to Communist China. Cont’d

I’m going to continue my promise to put The People over the politicians and fight like hell to Save America!

SO WHO ARE THEY?

Adam Kinzinger is obviously one. Without knowing who the top 20 recipients of NRCC love are, we can’t be certain who she is referring to in her series of tweets. Fred Upton, Tom Rice, John Katko, David Valadao, Diaz-Balart, Brian Fitzpatrick, Jaime Herrera Beutler admit they are moderate Republicans. Elise Stefanik, perhaps? Jeff Van Drew was a Democrat until recently. They are all RINOs in the Tuesday ‘moderate’ Republican Group in Congress.

Liz Cheney is just insane.

Other RINOs in the Tuesday Group of RINOs with the aforementioned, save Cheney: Steve Womack, Mike Bost, Rodney Davis, Jeff Fortenberry, Bill Johnson, Mike Turner, Troy Balderson, Dave Joyce, Glenn Thompson, Mike McCaul, Mike Burgess, Cathy McMorris Rogers, and David McKinley.

We didn’t get any hints from the NRCC recipients at open secrets, so we can’t speak to that, except to say the NRCC said they won’t penalize anyone who voted to impeach Donald Trump.

The Republicans who voted to strip Rep. Greene of her committee roles:

Adam Kinzinger Brian Fitzpatrick Carlos Gimenez John Katko Chris Jacobs Young Kim Nicole Malliotakis María Salazar Chris Smith Fred Upton Mario Diaz-Balart

Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump:

Liz Cheney, Wyoming’s at-large district Tom Rice, South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District Dan Newhouse, Washington’s 4th Adam Kinzinger, Illinois’ 16th Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio’s 16th Fred Upton, Michigan’s 6th Jaime Herrera Beutler, Washington’s 3rd Peter Meijer, Michigan’s 3rd John Katko, New York’s 24th David Valadao, California’s 21st

Who do you think she means? Please let us know.

