Nikki Haley Embraces Putin Conspiracy Theories

By
M Dowling
-
1
10

It’s easy to see why the Uniparty likes Nikki Haley. She’s a Putin conspiracy theorist.

“I told you about that brutality on October 7th in Israel, right?” Haley said. “October 7th is Putin’s birthday. Who’s the happiest man in the world right now? Putin! Why? Because the US and the West took all our eyes and our resources off of Ukraine, and what we do? We started looking at Israel.”

It gets worse. For some reason, Russia hasn’t been able to defeat Ukraine. At the same time, Ukraine can’t defeat them. However, it’s fairly clear Russia won’t be able to attack NATO countries if it can’t defeat Ukraine, but if we keep poking the bear, they can unleash their nuclear weapons. Russia has already said if they feel the threat becomes existential, they will use nuclear weapons.

Haley is not up to the role of president. She’d be a figurehead for the establishment.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
10 seconds ago

Amazing how narcissistic egotists like Haley and almost all Democrat leaders thing everyone else thinks like they do; The idea that Putin planned a birthday celebration of slaughtering Jews.
Wonder what she is planning for January 20th for 2024 and future years. After all, ‘isn’t my birthday a most important event?’ Even the Queen of England didn’t force a celebration on her actual birthday of April 21st.

