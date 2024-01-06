Nikki Haley Embraces Putin Conspiracy Theories

It’s easy to see why the Uniparty likes Nikki Haley. She’s a Putin conspiracy theorist.

“I told you about that brutality on October 7th in Israel, right?” Haley said. “October 7th is Putin’s birthday. Who’s the happiest man in the world right now? Putin! Why? Because the US and the West took all our eyes and our resources off of Ukraine, and what we do? We started looking at Israel.”

Wow! @NikkiHaley is playing to the average CNN viewers’ obsession with Putin and Russia. Makes sense. Today, Obama’s ex campaign manager told Democrats to vote for Nikki Haley. She is one of them. https://t.co/McLdjfbjSk — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 5, 2024

It gets worse. For some reason, Russia hasn’t been able to defeat Ukraine. At the same time, Ukraine can’t defeat them. However, it’s fairly clear Russia won’t be able to attack NATO countries if it can’t defeat Ukraine, but if we keep poking the bear, they can unleash their nuclear weapons. Russia has already said if they feel the threat becomes existential, they will use nuclear weapons.

Haley is not up to the role of president. She’d be a figurehead for the establishment.

Nikki Haley gets it. If Russia is not defeated in Ukraine, Putin will move on to attack NATO countries, and that will put America at war. Stand with Ukraine

Via @GOP4Ukraine pic.twitter.com/QZlA2XlV5H — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 3, 2024

Related