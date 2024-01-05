Troopers Raid an Amish Farm Over One Possible E-Coli Case

Three Pennsylvania State Troopers and seven other officials raided an Amish organic farm for multiple hours on Thursday.

According to The Lancaster Patriot, Thursday’s raid resulted from a search warrant. It included officials seizing multiple coolers of Amos Miller’s farm products, including chocolate milk, sour cream, eggnog, and ice cream.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture conducted the search with the help of the Pennsylvania State Police.

They seized food, looking for some tainted food or violations they could use to ensnare the farmer.

This direction comes directly from the White House.

The NY Department of Health claims one underage child had a positive case of E. Coli and had consumed products purchased from Miller’s private buying Club.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) addressed Thursday’s raid in a post on X, saying, “Looks like Amos Miller’s farm is being raided. With all of the problems in society today, this is what the government wants to focus on. A man growing food for informed customers without participating in the industrial meat/milk complex? It’s shameful that it’s come to this.”

State troopers raided Amos Miller’s organic farm in Pennsylvania today. The farm specializes in selling raw milk, organic eggs, grass-fed beef and other nutritious foods to private buyers. Looks like Amos Miller’s farm is being raided. With all of the problems in society today, this is what the government wants to focus on? A man growing food for informed customers, without participating in the industrial meat/milk complex? It’s shameful that it’s come to this. https://t.co/pWwjp6cgPh — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 4, 2024

THE FEDERAL ASSAULT ON AMISH FARMERS

The Federal government has been harassing Amish farmers for years, a practice begun under Barack Obama. They’ve managed to imprison some.

The Biden administration sent armed federal agents to Miller’s Organic Farm and demanded the farm cease its operations immediately in October 2022. The authorities also ordered $300,000 in fines, enough to put the small, family-owned farm out of business.

The family is raising crops and cattle the natural way. For that, the Feds want to destroy his farm.

Mr. Amos Miller, an Amish farmer, feeds 4,000 people in his club. The government wants him to do it their way with chemicals and government regulations.

He’s being made into an example by the government. By selling privately, he can avoid the government’s regulations. Amos doesn’t even use fertilizer or gasoline.

The government says he’s endangering people. This is the same government that opened our borders to the world while we are at war.

Some believe the government is attacking him because large corporations are buying up farms and taking over. They can’t let him survive.

Watch the clip:

WATCH: @TuckerCarlson invited Rebel News USA reporter @LoffredoJeremy to be a guest on his top-rated show to discuss the U.S. government’s targeting of an Amish farmer in Pennsylvania. PETITION: https://t.co/jUIvrWtlpY MORE: https://t.co/S5jStPTEwspic.twitter.com/DdqPOWZxXu — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) August 23, 2022

Related