Nutso! Democrats Want to Form a Shadow Government

By
M DOWLING
-
1
40

Democrats are a threat to democracy. If they don’t like what Donald Trump does, they plan to form a shadow government with the most offensive Democrats leading the shadow Cabinet.

It’s ironic, given the fact that they weaponized government under the Obama and Biden administrations. They are planning to not let anyone pay a price for that.

Shadow Cabinet

The Fake Democrat Secretaries:

• Adam Schiff – Attorney General
• Jahana Hayes – Education
• Greg Meeks – Secretary of State
• Michael Bennet – Treasury
• Suzan Delbene – Commerce
• Adam Smith –  Defense
• Tammy Duckworth – Veterans Affairs
• Kathy Castor – EPA
• Rosa DeLauro – Health and Human Services


