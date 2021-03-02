Nikki Haley pathetically trolls Twitter in search of MAGAs









The former ambassador to the UN received national standing because of Donald J. Trump and then spent four years trying to play both sides of the fence. Nikki Haley showed who and what she is with a February interview in Politico, a far-left magazine.

Haley thought Trump had flamed out and she would rise on his ashes. Now the lying liar is still trying to win back Magas.

She is a candidate without a base but is desperately trying to win back Trump’s.

THE STORY

On February 28th, she wrote on Twitter: Strong speech by President Trump about the winning policies of his administration and what the party needs to unite behind moving forward. The liberal media wants a GOP civil war. Not gonna happen.

That’s so pathetic. The media didn’t start her war with the base, she did.

In late January, when she was still supporting DJT, days before the second Trump impeachment trial in the Senate, Haley said in an interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that Trump did not deserve to be impeached for his role in the insurrection. “I mean at some point, give the man a break. I mean, move on if you truly are about moving on,” she added.

She then thought the tide had turned and the former president was dead in the water.

THE BETRAYAL, KICK A MAN WHEN HE’S DOWN

In mid-February, she gave an interview to Politico and said President Trump let us down.

According to The Hill, she said, “We need to acknowledge he let us down,” Haley, who served in her ambassador role under Trump, said. “I don’t think [Trump’s] going to be in the picture,” she said, matter-of-factly. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.” […] “We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

The former South Carolina governor told Politico that she has not spoken with Trump since the mob attack. She condemned the former president for the riot and for condemning his own vice president, Mike Pence.

“When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley told Politico. “I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

[Pence wasn’t always loyal to Trump, but that’s another story.]

And it wasn’t just his words,” she added at the time. “His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

Haley acknowledged that Trump’s base still remains loyal to the former president but said that going forward, “I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party. But at the same time, it’s bigger than the party. I hope our country can come together and figure out how we pull this back,” the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate told Politico.

You stick with your friends and mentors in bad times and good or you are faithless. Haley is a faithless politician.

THE MEDIA’S DOING IT

She now blames the media and is trying to rewrite her betrayal.

And two weeks ago, in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal, she charged that the media was trying to sow division in the GOP. Haley wrote that the “liberal media… wants to stoke a nonstop Republican civil war. The media playbook starts with the demand that everyone pick sides about Donald Trump—either love or hate everything about him.”

She can’t blame the media for this one. She chose to tear apart DJT in a left-wing magazine.

Nearly two weeks ago, she tried to meet with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and he declined.

