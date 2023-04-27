Nikki Haley’s Embarrassing

Who wants to go to South Carolina on vacation so your child can visit the Disney groomers? Nikki wants the company to move to South Carolina.

Stealing Donald Trump’s dig at Gov. DeSantis, Nikki Haley indirectly referred to the governor as sanctimonious.

Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida. We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either. pic.twitter.com/uf1PWQjGc5 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2023

Her comment was embarrassing on several levels. Trying to sound clever didn’t work. She couldn’t even come up with her own smear. In digging at Ron DeSantis, Mrs. Haley promoted a company that grooms children.

Sean Davis, the co-founder of The Federalist, tweeted, “Of all the wars going on in the world today, the only one Nikki Haley has no interest in is the one against a company trying to sexually groom children.”

Good point!

She’s embarrassing and can’t be president.

Of all the wars going on in the world today, the only one Nikki Haley has no interest in is the one against a company trying to sexually groom children. https://t.co/9Lkj7AyGej — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 26, 2023

Davis also noted that the Department of Justice is suing Tennessee over their law protecting children from mutilation surgeries.

I like how Mr. Davis puts it.

Biden’s DOJ thinks a bunch of psychotic Mengele wannabes have a constitutional right to groom your children and castrate them without your knowledge. https://t.co/VG2jHa3wzH — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 27, 2023

The company is heavily invested in gender ideology for children and drag queens. Disney hired a famous drag queen, Shea Coulee, to play a role in its new Marvel superhero TV show, Ironheart. The show will include Zoe Terakes, a non-binary actress.

Disney is obsessed with drag queens and people who don’t know what their gender is.

They’re into gender redos, also, and have gone gender neutral. Why?

Cinderella’s “Fairy Godmother” is woke. Cast members at Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique now will be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” — instead of “Fairy Godmothers in Training” in the great redo of what it means to be female.

Fairy godmothers are no longer female, and Disney gets to use drag queens, transvestites, etc.

In the next clip, listen to their corporate president, Karey Burke who is mother to two queer children; one is transgender. Could it be that she raised them that way and indoctrinated them without even realizing it was indoctrination? Who knows

She wants 50% of the Disney characters to be LGBTQIA. Why?

It’s a five-alarm fire that the people in charge of an iconic company producing content for our children talk like they are in a SNL skit spoofing the obsessions and argot of woke fanatics. Dear lord… https://t.co/auyihRcdnO — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 30, 2022

