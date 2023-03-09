Reign Man Shawn Kemp Arrested In Connection to a Drive-by Shooting

Former NBA player Shawn Kemp is under arrest in Tacoma in connection to a drive-by shooting. Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp was booked into the Pierce County Jail on Wednesday, FOX 13 News has learned.

Kemp was booked into jail after a drive-by shooting outside the Tacoma Mall. Kemp is also famous as the father of seven children by six women and for his nickname, Reign Man.

The shooting call came to police just before 2 p.m. Shots were fired from a passing vehicle in the parking lot on the northeast side of the mall near the Courtesy Tire store.

Police said nobody was hurt in the shooting and that the suspect, initially identified as a 53-year-old man, was detained at the scene.

Multiple sources confirm to FOX 13 News that Shawn Kemp is the suspect.

Kemp is a 6-time NBA All-Star. He was a first-round draft pick in the 1989 NBA draft. He was known as Reign Man. Shawn Kemp got his nickname, The Reign Man, from the Seattle SuperSonics play-by-play man Kevin Calabro. Calabro was noted for his excited phrases and for giving players nicknames. Calabro saw the phrase The Reign Man on a poster in the arena before a game and started using it after a Kemp dunk.

EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Kemp has been booked into Pierce County jail in connection with a drive-by shooting near the Tacoma Mall. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ZekiUu9Y9h — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 9, 2023

Related