We Lost Cheneys, Romney, Pence, Next They’ll Tell Us Mitch Left

Remember when Dick Cheney snached a heart meant for someone else or when he shot his friend? More importantly, he lied to us about weapons of mass destruction.

We gladly give up Dick and Lizzie Cheney and crybaby Adam Kinzinger. They are yours now, Democrats. Mitt Romney’s gone, Bush too, Bolton, McCain, Pence, Bill Kristol, Mitch McConnell’s on his way out, and we have a whole new party forming. We exchanged them for RFK and Tulsi Gabbard, who put country and Americans first.

Todd Starnes says, “Dick Cheney was never conservative – ever. He was a political opportunist with a bad aim. And now he’s casting a vote for a Marxist. In my book, that makes Cheney and his offspring worse than Democrats.”

Kamala is a phantom in hiding, as the media pretends she hasn’t been in the second-highest office in the land for the past four years.

Bid farewell to the RINO party. The establishment is leaving; don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Legacy Media Now: Donald Trump is an extreme radical who has destroyed the principled Republican Party of Dick Cheney. Legacy Media Then: Dick Cheney is everything America most hates about Republican radicalism and is less popular than herpes. pic.twitter.com/plikaawTtH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 7, 2024