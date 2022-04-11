NJ Teacher Describes 1st Grade Gender Lessons

The following is a brief description of the New Jersey health curriculum for first grade. One lesson is called ‘pink, blue, purple’ and goes through the ways that babies express their gender. The children are told you can feel like a girl if you have boy parts.

Also, there is the program Amaze. One of the videos talks about porn and says it’s okay. Another one is very graphic.

It’s an incremental perversion.

Watch:

New Jersey teacher goes through examples of the new sex-ed lesson plans for 1st grade. First graders are being taught about gender identity and that it’s okay to identify with the opposite gender. pic.twitter.com/c1cqEdcBlQ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2022

In this next clip, the trans teacher said that at birth, the doctor guesses the baby’s gender. Sometimes, the doctor is incorrect, the trans says. This person made these comments to K-2 grades.

It’s not normal to tell K-2 children they can be any gender they want, or that doctors guess the baby’s gender at birth.

Watch:

.@BrookeSchool 1st grade teacher records an “identity share” zoom call with K-2 grades where he spoke about being trans. “When babies are born the dr looks & makes a guess on whether the baby is a boy or girl. Sometimes the dr is wrong. If they are right, the baby is cisgender” pic.twitter.com/qYGFm9B7rF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2022

Christopher Rufo fights to protect the children and has been deep into this issue. He recently posted a report explaining that 10% of school children are molested and groomed by their teachers.

You can read the 2014 non-partisan GAO report and the summary on this link.https://twitter.com/realchrisrufo/status/1512801920871657486?s=20&t=k0AmG5bjx3xDQLQmh-5bkQ

Then there is Disney. A granddaughter of Walt’s, Abigail Disney, is a fraud who not only wants radical transgenderism in Disney baby movies on up, but she wants more of them.

.@AbigailDisney called Walt Disney a "racist," but trades on his name for status. She said she gave away her inheritance, but kept $120 million. She presents herself as a "human rights activist," but won't condemn Disney's complicity in Uighur genocide.pic.twitter.com/8NW5ePKS5J — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 11, 2022

Corrections: A few errors were corrected after publication. The story was posted before proofing. We apologize.

Related