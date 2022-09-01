Swedish Study Shows the Vaccine DNA Passes on to Children

A new study out of Sweden examined the evidence of vaccine mRNA entering the human liver cell in vitro. They found evidence that it does.

The mRNA is transcribed into DNA and integrates with the human genome. There is now evidence that the babies born after the mother is injected have inherited the spike protein genes.

How many times were we told they would NOT alter the genes? Pfizer’s vaccine can likely pass down to the babies born after. So, we were lied to. Shocker

We put the key points of the study below. If you will remember, there are adverse effects from the vaccine including heart problems such as myocarditis and pericarditis.

KEY POINTS FROM THE STUDY

Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line

In this study we present evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 is able to enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro. BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA as fast as 6 h after BNT162b2 exposure. A possible mechanism for reverse transcription is through endogenous reverse transcriptase LINE-1, and the nucleus protein distribution of LINE-1 is elevated by BNT162b2.

Conclusions

Our study is the first in vitro study on the effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 on human liver cell line. We present evidence on fast entry of BNT162b2 into the cells and subsequent intracellular reverse transcription of BNT162b2 mRNA into DNA.

Author Contributions: M.A., F.O.F., D.Y., M.B. and C.L. performed in vitro experiments. M.A. and F.O.F. performed data analysis. M.R. and Y.D.M. contributed to the implementation of the research, designed, and supervised the study. Y.D.M. wrote the paper with input from all authors. All authors have read and agreed to the published version of the manuscript.

Funding: This study was supported by the Swedish Research Council, Strategic Research Area Exo- diab, Dnr 2009-1039, the Swedish Government Fund for Clinical Research (ALF) and the foundation of Skåne University Hospital.

