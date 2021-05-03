No bail for violent Jew-hating non-white supremacist after vandalizing synagogues









Anti-Semite Jordan Burnette, 29, not a white supremacist, was held on $20,000 bail by Bronx Criminal Court Judge Louis Nock Sunday night vandalizing a number of synagogues, stole a bike, and damaged religious books.

His crime was classified as a violent crime.

The bail was rescinded and he was released.

On Sunday evening another Bronx jurist, Tara Collins, reversed course and ordered Burnette released without bail, the Bronx DA’s office said.

“Burnette’s lawyer asked for a review of the bail and Judge Collins changed to supervised release,” said Patrice O’Shaughnessy, a spokeswoman for the Bronx District Attorney’s office.

Referring to the no-bail released, communist Mayor de Blasio said it’s an “area that we should definitely look at again.”

Burnette was hit with 42 charges, including burglary as a hate crime and criminal trespass as a hate crime for attacks on four synagogues and a Jewish community center during which he allegedly smashed windows and doused religious books in hand sanitizer.

“I believe in Jesus… Jesus is the real messiah. That’s all I know. I didn’t throw any rocks,” Burnette told reporters after his arrest Saturday.

“This is not a crime for which we can ask for bail, as the law exists and the Legislature oversees it,” argued Assistant District Attorney Theresa Gottlieb before the case was called a second time. “The Legislature did not in fact include hate crimes under bail-eligible offenses.”

They decided bail was acceptable due to the broken glass. Then it was reversed.

Burnette’s lawyer, Morgan Everhart, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Burnette is due back in court on May 7.

I was joined today by Congressman @RepLeeZeldin and @CurtisSliwa in front of a Bronx synagogue to call on our elected officials to END CASHLESS BAIL! STOP ANTI-POLICE RHETORIC! USE ONE STANDARD FOR ALL HATE! (thx to @yamin_ny crew for always showing up) pic.twitter.com/DPeRtN3dgG — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) April 29, 2021

