No charges after secret probe of anonymous officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt









There will be no charges against the U.S. Capitol police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman who was climbing through a broken window in the Capitol during the January 6th riot. She was shot at point-blank range. It looked like she presented no threat, although his lawyer said he was afraid there could be a bomb in her backpack.

“Officials examined video footage posted on social media, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses to the events, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting, and the results of an autopsy,” the DOJ said in a statement.

“Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.”

The officer remains unidentified in the public sphere.

Terrell Roberts, an attorney for the family, told The Epoch Times that the decision was “baffling.”

“I find it to be baffling given the circumstances that it’s a clear case of shooting unarmed person without any legal justification, but I have no idea what went into their decision,” Roberts said.

The family plans to move forward with a lawsuit against the officer for an excessive use of force.

Babbitt’s death was caused by the gunshot, which hit her left shoulder, the District of Columbia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled last week. The manner of death was homicide.

This was handled very differently from the way Daunte Wright’s death is treated.

The shooting, very graphic:

