Officer who shot Daunte Wright arrested









The Minnesota BCA has arrested former officer Kimberly Potter in the accidental shooting death of Daunte Wright. She was arrested in the offices of the Brooklyn Center of Criminal Apprehension at 11:30 this morning on second degree manslaughter. She faces a maximum of ten years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

She retained attorney Earl Gray.

The Wright family retained race-hustler Ben Crump who wins huge financial settlements for families.

Crump said, “This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate and unlawful use of force. Driving while Black continues to result in a death sentence. A 25-year veteran of the force knows the difference between a Taser and firearm.”

There is no evidence race was involved. The video appears to show Officer Potter was shocked that she shot Daunte Wright (see below). However, she is definitely at risk of conviction.

After consultation with the Washington County Attorney’s Office, Potter will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause 2nd Degree Manslaughter. The Washington County Attorney’s Office will file charges later today. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 14, 2021

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The BCA has been and will continue to work with the Washington County Attorney’s Office as the case progresses. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 14, 2021

Graphic shooting:

This will be a very public trial with Black Lives Matter calling for blood. Her home has to be guarded from the mob.

The home is still barricaded with police cars parked in driveway. Neighbors have been given this letter warning of “possible protest activity” and text alerts are sent to phones, but those who live close by say there haven’t been any major incidents as of yet https://t.co/BDp9aPWynn pic.twitter.com/P5yJUTngTH — Nicole Norfleet (@nicolenorfleet) April 14, 2021

Related