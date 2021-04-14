Officer who shot Daunte Wright arrested

The Minnesota BCA has arrested former officer Kimberly Potter in the accidental shooting death of Daunte Wright. She was arrested in the offices of the Brooklyn Center of Criminal Apprehension at 11:30 this morning on second degree manslaughter. She faces a maximum of ten years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

She retained attorney Earl Gray.

The Wright family retained race-hustler Ben Crump who wins huge financial settlements for families.

Crump said, “This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate and unlawful use of force. Driving while Black continues to result in a death sentence. A 25-year veteran of the force knows the difference between a Taser and firearm.”

There is no evidence race was involved. The video appears to show Officer Potter was shocked that she shot Daunte Wright (see below). However, she is definitely at risk of conviction.

Graphic shooting:

This will be a very public trial with Black Lives Matter calling for blood. Her home has to be guarded from the mob.

