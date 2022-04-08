No Convictions of 4 in Whitmer Kidnapping

A federal jury found two men not guilty in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and deadlocked on all counts against two other men, leaving prosecutors with no convictions following a colorful trial.
The FBI operatives literally planned, funded, executed, got the supplies, and drove them to the kidnapping. The conspiracy to kidnap was really the FBI’s idea.
Maybe the agents and informants should be charged with kidnapping.
Adam Fox, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, all of Michigan; and Barry Croft, of Delaware, were allegedly associated with a militia group called the Wolver-ine Watchmen, which prosecutors claimed conducted combat training and formulated plans with the goal of kidnapping Ms. Whitmer. The men were angry with the Democratic governor’s policies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the complaint.
At various times, the group had discussed different plans for Ms. Whitmer after kidnapping her, according to prosecutors. They had discussed shooting her when she opened the door of her home, trying her for treason and executing her or putting her in a boat and abandoning her in Lake Michigan, prosecutors said.
The jury deliberated for five days.
I think the jury knew what the FBI had instigated. Why isn’t those FBI agents on trial? That makes you want to go, hmm?