“No Doubt” About a Causal Link Between Myocarditis and the Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted $1,977,031 to a physician-researcher to investigate the incidence of myocarditis associated with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. It will be conducted over FIVE YEARS.

To give you an idea of what $2 million means to the FDA, the FY 2023 spending bill includes a $6.56 billion budget for the FDA. They were given a $226 million increase in one year. Couldn’t they spare more than $1.9 million?

The study will use cardiovascular imaging, including cardiac MRI (CMR) led by Supriya Jain, MD, a clinical associate professor of pediatrics and radiology and clinical education liaison at New York Medical Hospital.

This appears to be the only study on this issue they plan to fund with US tax dollars.

THE CAUSAL LINK

Dr. Paul Offit is the Director of the Vaccine Education Center and professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He says there “certainly is a causal link between vaccination and myocarditis and pericarditis – no doubt about it.”

“It may be the spike protein mimics one of the proteins on heart muscle cells…if that’s true then…you’re also inadvertently making immune response to your own heart muscle.”

There’s a causal link, and the FDA can’t find more money and speedier research? Is the US FDA of any value to Americans at this point? Has anyone heard of any CDC research on this?

Watch:

😳 NEW — Dr. Paul Offit Says There “Certainly is a Causal Link Between Vaccination & Myo/Pericarditis” “It may be the spike protein mimics one of the proteins on heart muscle cells…if that’s true then…you’re also inadvertently making immune response to your own heart muscle.” pic.twitter.com/2vXz5lolKH — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 31, 2023

Related