No More Rape Story! E. Jean Carroll’s Nutty as Granny’s Fruitcake

Anderson Cooper couldn’t say, “Let’s take a short break,” fast enough after E. Jean Carroll said most people think rape is “sexy.”

Carroll is the woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-90s at a Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store on Fifth Avenue while the store was the busiest and sales clerks abounded.

The Elle advice columnist is selling a new book, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” and this fantastical rape story is included in it.

Appearing on CNN, Cooper asked Carroll if she felt like she was a victim.

IT WASN’T A SEXUAL RAPE, RAPE’S SEXY

“I was not thrown on the ground and ravaged,” Carroll said. She indicated she wasn’t a victim. “The word rape carries so many sexual connotations. This was not sexual. It just hurt.”

Cooper interjected to say most people think of rape as “a violent assault.” He was hoping for a normal response and seemed somewhat asea when he didn’t get one.

Her response was worse.

“I think most people think of rape as being sexy. They think of the fantasies,” Carroll said nonchalantly, making an odd face.

Cooper stammered into a commercial break as she said, “You’re fascinating to talk to,” with a weirdly seductive gleam in her eye to the always gay man. It seemed like she was hitting on him.

Actually, Bernie Sanders would agree with her and is on the record as saying women fantasize about men raping them.

The President said Carroll is lying to sell books or provide political meat for his enemies. He said he “knows nothing of this woman.”

New York Magazine published an early excerpt of Carroll’s new book last week, including the fantasy rape as part of her, “Most Hideous Men of My Life List.”

Seriously, there is something wrong with Ms. Carroll and they should top putting her on air.

Speaking of nutty, Kellyanne’s clearly disturbed husband said her story was more believable than that of Juanita Broaddrick’s against Bill Clinton.