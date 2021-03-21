Dem clown world II! Mayorkas says the border’s fine, what a relief!









In our new Democrat clown world — nearly 5,000 illegal aliens, 600+ of whom are children, pouring in a day without suitable accommodations — is fine. Also fine is having no border and no idea at all who these people are.

Every state will be transformed with foreigners who will decide America’s future, not us. Some of the people who will decide are nice and hard-working, and others will be needy, troubled, criminal, and terror-oriented.

It’s all for the cause which is to have a one-party electoral majority with the party of Pelosi and Schumer ensconced permanently.

The ‘transparent’ Biden administration says everything is ‘fine.’ Mayorkas is very unbelievable. In fact, he is going to provide any footage or he might let reporters see the conditions under which the minors are kept under controlled circumstances.

Watch:

Fox News’ Chris Wallace challenges DHS Sec. Mayorkas over Biden’s media blackout on the border crisis despite his ‘transparency’ pledge: “Why did you refuse to allow reporters to see the conditions?” pic.twitter.com/0TGxcShCLS — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 21, 2021

The media is lying about it all. The Biden administration won’t stop with the influx of massive, unassimilated people until every town in the United States is transformed into a more easily manipulated population with no connection to the Founding and what made this country great.

The best example we can give is from Joe Biden himself in 2015 and the country within a country:

