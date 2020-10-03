No proof ‘white racists’ burned woman who was somewhere else anyway

Prosecutors in Wisconsin couldn’t find any evidence that a biracial woman was set on fire in Madison, but they did find evidence the woman wasn’t in the city the night of the alleged attack.

One must love the way the AP reports it: “There’s not enough evidence to prove that a group of white men set a young biracial woman on fire.”

There is NO evidence but there is strong evidence it’s another HOAX.

Althea Bernstein, 18, told police she was attacked by four white men while driving through a protest in downtown Madison around 1 a.m. on June 24. Bernstein said she was stopped at a red light when she heard someone yell a racial slur and one of the men sprayed her with lighter fluid through her open window and threw a flaming lighter at her, setting her neck and face on fire.

She drove away, put out the flames, and was treated for burns at a hospital, she said.

INTENSE PROBE TURNS UP EVIDENCE AGAINST HER

Federal, state, and local authorities investigated, found NOTHING, and closed the case.

Madison Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl issued his own statement, saying detectives were unable to “locate evidence consistent with what was reported.”

They didn’t find ANY evidence.

The family issued a statement thanking law enforcement and said they are not giving any interviews.

They are likely cutting their losses.

The alleged [hoax] assault came during a night of violence that included the toppling of two statues outside the Capitol and an attack on a state senator. A group of up to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man after he shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.

GPS shows the ‘victim’ was in Middleton that night. She wasn’t even in the city. That’s not suspicious at all.

Police investigators used dogs, viewed camera footage, conducted exhaustive interviews, at great expense.

No charges were filed against Bernstein due to lack of evidence. Lack of evidence? She wasn’t there! Althea herself whined for being treated like a suspect.

She has burns on her face but either she did it or someone she doesn’t want to implicate did it.