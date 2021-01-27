No Schumer Tears re: Biden Travel Ban – All Cried Out Over Trump’s Restrictions

No Schumer Tears re: Biden Travel Ban- Still All Cried Out Over Trump’s Restrictions

Almost 4 years to the day, President Trump enacted a 90-day travel restriction on immigrants from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen attempting to gain entry into our country; it also indefinitely banned Syrian refugees from entering the United States. The goal was to keep Americans safe from bad actors arriving here from known terrorist states.

On Monday Joe Biden, via presidential proclamation, smacked travel bans on Brazil, South Africa, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and 26 other European nations. He wants to reduce the risk of Americans getting the China Virus from non-U.S. citizens coming from nations with high infection rates.

Both sets of orders were basically aimed to help keep Americans free from deadly threats; whether they be caused by a 9ll style terrorist attack or deadly pandemic.

A trip down memory lane reminds us of how very differently those presidential orders have been treated.

You may remember Trump’s travel constraints on 6 nations created days of well-organized tumult, with protestors leveling charges of racism and xenophobia. So far Biden’s ban of 30 countries, some of which include majority black, brown, and Hispanic populations, has caused no such outrage.

Quite the opposite really.

We can think of no one better to highlight this hypocrisy than, New York’s own “King of Insincerity”, Senator Charles (Chucky) Schumer.

One of his best performances denouncing President Trump’s policy was highlighted by tearful remarks claiming it was “mean-spirited, and un-American.” Between sniffles, he continued “These orders go against what America has always been about. The orders make us less humanitarian, less safe, less American.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer becomes emotional speaking against Pres. Trump’s immigration order, calling it “mean-spirited and un-American.” pic.twitter.com/NkhUdpaNyV — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 29, 2017

Chuck even made a trip to Battery Park to do some follow-up ranting. “They (the orders) are bad for America, they’re bad for humanity, they’re bad for national security, and they are against everything that is American!” He then washed, rinsed, and repeated his earlier refrain of “The orders make us less humanitarian, less safe, less American.”

So when President Trump looked to protect our population from, once again becoming a terrorist target, it was Schumer, whose ravaged city was ground zero on September 11, 2001, bleating illogically about these steps actually making us “less safe”, and “bad for national security”.

Meanwhile, Chuck has absolutely no concerns about us being “less humanitarian” or “less American” when his guy in the White House stops people from 30 nations, representing virtually all races, colors, and creeds, from entering the United States.

In spite of the fact both executives were taking what could be argued as prudent steps to prevent dangerous even deadly scenarios, it comes down to one simple apparently incurable bias: Orange Man Bad, Hunter’s Father Good.

And who better to demonstrate the hyper hypocrisy in all that than Chuck Schumer.

