NYPD cop shot by armed criminal in the Bron

Police said members of the Gun Violence Supression Division stopped a 24-year-old man around 10:30 p.m. near Lafayette Avenue and White Plains Road in the Soundview section of the Bronx. He ran and is a known assailant.

Within seconds, shots were exchanged. The suspect fired four shots and one shot hit the officer below his safety vest and into his back. The officer is in stable condition.

CBS2 has learned he’s been with the department for almost seven years and comes from a family of police officers.

Police said the suspect had a gun on him and has several arrests in New York City, along with a criminal record in New Jersey. He was not hurt in the shooting and taken into custody.

“An extraordinarily brave officer. The kind of officer we depend on to be safe in this city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a late-night press conference. “Anyone who wants an example of how hard the NYPD works, how committed our officers are, you see it this evening in the Bronx.

This is the firearm the suspect had in his possession when our officers engaged with him. pic.twitter.com/MpVrXWMmwH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 27, 2021

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted, “We’re extremely lucky that we’re not mourning the loss of a NYC police officer tonight — a blessing we count all too often these days.”

