Our dishonest or superficial media and their allies are inaccurately reporting comments made by Donald Trump about immediately dropping out of NATO or refusing to defend a member nation. Neither will happen.

Mr. Trump was involved in a discussion about making NATO solid and financially solvent by requiring member nations to give their fair share. He said no when asked if he would defend those nations who hadn’t paid up. That’s a negotiating tactic. The law would require him to defend them, and he has no intention of leaving NATO.

He said:

“NATO was busted until I came along,” Trump said at a rally in Conway, South Carolina. “I said, ‘Everybody’s gonna pay.’ They said, ‘Well, if we don’t pay, are you still going to protect us?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ They couldn’t believe the answer.”

Anyone with any intelligence knows what he meant, but that might not include CNN and some of the other ‘news’ outlets.

Trump is taking a bold stance to ensure that everyone pays into NATO to strengthen it. He is not trying to defeat it.

During a South Carolina event, Trump noted his commitment to ensuring NATO, the key to transatlantic security, was financially robust and equitable. He talked about the 2% GDP defense spending guideline. He was trying to emphasize how he did get so many more nations to contribute more. It is vital to NATO’s longevity that they do this.

At one point, there was a candid exchange with the president of a major country, questioning the protection without financial commitment under NATO’s umbrella. This stance, while controversial, sheds light on a critical issue: the imperative for all members to contribute their fair share to the collective defense mechanism. Critics chose to misinterpret Trump’s intentions. They did not address the strategic depth of his stance to strengthen the alliance, not weaken it.

Senator Marco Rubio understood Trump’s intentions in rejuvenating NATO’s financial health.

If member nations want a strong NATO, one that Is solvent, they must recognize that this is more than a financial commitment. It’s a dedication, solidarity, and a readiness to stand together in the face of threats. Trump’s approach isn’t always diplomatic, but his intention was the best.

European states skimping on NATO dues shows they do not believe in ‘Russian menace’ US presidential candidate and former POTUS Donald Trump did not really suggest that the United States would leave NATO members who are not paying their dues to fend for themselves if they come… pic.twitter.com/7mszyxOijg — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) February 12, 2024

