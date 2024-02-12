Tucker: Moscow is “much cleaner and safer” than any major US city

Tucker Carlson told The World Governments Summit in Dubai that Moscow is much cleaner and safer than any major city in the US. [The tape comes via Sputnik.]

Tucker Carlson said he was very shocked by what he found out when he went to the city of Moscow, where he had never been.

“The city of Moscow… the biggest city in Europe, 13 million people, and it is so much nicer than any city in my country. I had no idea. My father, who spent a lot of time there in the 80s when he worked for the US government, it barely had electricity. And now it is so much cleaner and safer and prettier aesthetically – its architecture its food, its service – than any … city in the United States.

“That you have to, and this is not ideological, [ask] how did that happen? How did that happen?” And at a certain point, I don’t think the average person cares as much about abstractions as about the concrete reality of his life. And if you can’t use your subway, for example, as many people are afraid to in New York City because it’s too dangerous, you have to sort of wonder, like, isn’t that the ultimate measure of leadership?

“And it’s true, by the way, it’s radicalizing for an American to go to Moscow. I didn’t know that. I’ve learned it this week, to Singapore to Tokyo to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, because these cities, no matter how we’re told they’re run and on what principles they’re run, are wonderful places to live that don’t have rampant inflation, we’re not going to get raped. And so what is that?”

Tucker is going to be torched over those comments.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson: Moscow is much cleaner and safer than any major city in the US. pic.twitter.com/BD2qIXfnnW — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) February 12, 2024

Related