NO WHITE Reporters Allowed at Mayoral Race Meeting

Organizers of a meeting to discuss an upcoming mayoral race in Georgia barred reporters from attending — unless they were African-American. If you were white, you were not welcomed. The AP reported the story yesterday afternoon, but we waited to see if they would reconsider, but no, they didn’t.

The meeting held Wednesday at a church in Savannah was to unite the city’s black community behind a single candidate for mayor in the Nov. 5 election. Signs at the door said “Black Press Only!”

The sign on the door was clear but white reporters did try to attend but were denied entry. Two black reporters and a published of a local African-American newspaper attended.

No cameras or recording devices were allowed.

The organizer Rev. Clarence Teddy Williams declined to discuss the entry policy.

Two black candidates for mayor attended the meeting but one black candidate didn’t — Regina Thomas. Thomas said the meeting appeared too “divisive” and she had bible classes.

It was also too racist.

A white mayor won last time and is seeking re-election.

Van Johnson, a Savannah city councilman and mayoral candidate who attended said later, “my vision is for an inclusive Savannah, a progressive Savannah.”

Can it be inclusive with no whites?

Another black candidate, Louis Wilson also attended the meeting.

None of the attendees were critical of the racism.