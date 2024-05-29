NoKo Sends Balloons of Shoes, Fertilizer, Trash, Waste to S. Korea

North Korea sent balloons filled with waste into South Korea. This was in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent over the border recently by South Korean activists. The North Korean defense minister warned them a response was coming.

NBC News said they sent waste and propaganda in over 200 balloons. The waste included trash, bottles, old batteries, leaflets, shoe parts, fertilizer, and other waste, not human waste as they did in 2016.

The South Koreans were sternly warned to cut it out.

North Korea used balloons to throw shit and garbage at South Korea. More than 90 balloons crossed the border and landed in different places across the country. The balls contained plastic bottles, shoe parts and shit. South Korea “sternly warned” the North to “immediately stop… pic.twitter.com/g3eheyPK9W — Иван (@OGflattrackerZ) May 29, 2024

South Korea sent out a government emergency disaster alert urging citizens to refrain from touching the objects and to report any more incidents to the military.

Response teams were dispatched to identify what was in the balloons, confirming the inclusion of fertilizers.

Well, they didn’t start shooting off rockets, so that’s good. They are governed by Rocket Man after all.

North Korea drops over 200 balloons filled with rubbish over South Koreahttps://t.co/MFqV56TqQh pic.twitter.com/SLG0qr9Q7r — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 29, 2024

