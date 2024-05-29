Where Did Ron Paul Libertarians Go? To Communism?

Libertarians are starting to bolt from the party’s nominee for president, whom top Libertarian Jeremy Kauffman called a “gay race communist.” The Libertarians are often described as kooks, but nominating a communist is a complete realignment of the party values.

Kauffman wants Libertarians to understand it’s not just about policy.

Foolish autistic libertarians think politics is only about policy. There are some problems with Chase’s policies, but the biggest problem is that he’s a leftist. His leftism is why: – He sides with the drag queen over the family

– He sides with the drug addict criminal over the… https://t.co/32GnCZg0ID — Jeremy Kauffman (@jeremykauffman) May 29, 2024

Conservatives aren’t libertarians, true. But conservative morality is local, so they can appreciate that private property norms would allow them to stop being dominated by progressives. Liberal morality is global and will not stop until it turns everything into sludge. https://t.co/RdRjXmZd5R pic.twitter.com/NuQBzjVRec — Jeremy Kauffman (@jeremykauffman) May 29, 2024

THEY CHOSE A COMMUNIST

Donald Trump promised to commute Ross Ulbricht’s sentence, possibly pardon Julian Assange, put a Libertarian in his Cabinet and several in his senior leadership, support crypto, cancel any WHO treaty, and ban CBDC.

With all that, they chose a communist. I’ll never forget that.

They chose a former academic and government bureaucrat for Vice President.

Shouldn’t they have saved the FUs for the communists? Watch:

Libertarians are the most cringe, obnoxious humans on the planet pic.twitter.com/PfgvIAWutO — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 25, 2024

Oliver is a big BLM supporter, and they are communist anarchists. He supports drag queen story hours, open borders, and Big Tech censorship. Libertarians might often support open borders, but censorship? Oliver supports mandatory vaccinations and masks. That’s not very Libertarian of him.

Oliver believes in transitioning children and allowing males to compete in female sports.

Some now believe Libertarians have caved to communism, including me. Oliver was an Obama Democrat. He still is.

This is a work of art. pic.twitter.com/hBz0tsbsD3 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 29, 2024

They’re becoming the butt of jokes.

Libertarians … How they tweet …………… How they vote. pic.twitter.com/tkS2hDEJWG — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 27, 2024

Angela McArdle, the Libertarian Party Chair, is under fire from the Libertarian base for inviting Donald Trump, RFK Jr., and Joe Biden to the convention. That doesn’t sound very Libertarian, but there is a different group of people in charge. Perhaps it’s not Ron Paul’s party any longer. Maybe they have to take their party back, too?

The commies seem to have influenced them.

Ardent Libertarian Clint Russell, who runs the program ‘Lockdown,’ said, “Oliver does not represent most libertarians.”

I just want to make this very clear:

Chase Oliver does not represent most libertarians and very few of us will be supporting him come November. I, for one, will not be — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 28, 2024

Tim Pool thinks most Libertarians will vote for Trump.

.@timcast reacts to the Libertarian selection for their presidential candidate: “He’s basically the antithesis of the Ron Paul Libertarians and the Mises Caucus, so basically the majority of the Libertarian Party … is probably going to vote for Donald Trump…” pic.twitter.com/rDQJQEbGwu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 29, 2024

