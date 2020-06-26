Nomination going out for Kaepernick to receive the Nobel Peace Prize — for real

An eminent sports sociologist (did you know there was such a thing), Dr. Harry Edwards will send a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and a nomination form on behalf of that great ‘peacemaker’ Colin Kaepernick.

“He should be nominated at least for the Nobel Peace Prize, not just in terms of what he has done, but going all the way back to the beginning when athletes have played such a major role in the social justice movement, the movement for freedom, equality and so forth, not just in this country but around the world,” Edwards said in a phone interview Wednesday with the San Jose Mercury news organization.

The far-left Norwegians will probably rush to do it as they rushed to give Barack Obama a peace prize when he was in office for 20 minutes and before he launched more wars.

Although Edwards consulted with and educated Kaepernick on racial and societal issues throughout his 49ers career from 2011-16, Edwards has not spoken with him in the past few weeks amid Black Lives Matter protests nationally and globally. Kaepernick has not commented publicly beyond rare social-media posts.

“He has so many people in his ears that I don’t think one more voice would be helpful unless he had reached out to me,” Edwards said.

WHEN WILL THEY ERECT A STATUE?

Edwards, who is a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, and is an aging leftist, believes Kaepernick deserves his rightful place in the annals of history.

“An athlete has never been named for the Noble Peace Prize. Never,” Edwards added. “But I think there’s a representative core of athletes, many of whom sacrificed their careers.”

How about someone normal for a change? Jesse Owens, Arthur Ashe, Jim Brown, Herschel Walker, maybe?

Kaepernick is a Marxist who is trying to destroy our patriotism and our Star Spangled Banner. He is the most divisive athlete in the USA. The millionaire Black Lives Matter supporter is a cop hater and has never been oppressed in his life.

As for social justice, it’s a Marxist concept, why are we buying into it? It declares that the end results must be the same for all. (disparate impact) Our Constitution says there must be equal opportunities for all.

Maybe we will see a Colin Kaepernick statue soon. He can replace Lincoln. Lincoln freed the slaves and Kaepernick wants us all enslaved under social justice and political correctness.

We should really start criticizing these crackpot degrees:

In 2016 when Kaepernick first “took a knee”, I sent his game jersey/shoes to Lonnie Bunch at NMAAHC to be placed next to Ali’s ; when asked if that was warranted, I said: “Yes – along w/ nomin. for Nobel Peace Prize.” Kaep has inspired global call for justice & should be nomin. — Dr Harry Edwards (@drharryedwards) June 6, 2020

IN SMITHSONIAN: NAT’L MUSEUM OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY & CULTURE – “ LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD SPORTS HALL” , WASH. DC – WORTH VISIT/REVISIT. AT NMAAHC ,SAGA OF STRUGGLE “TO FORM THAT MORE PERFECT UNION” RECAPITULATED THERE- AND SOORT’S INDELIBLE ROLE IN THAT ONGOING QUEST. pic.twitter.com/A1SBMSVSuG — Dr Harry Edwards (@drharryedwards) June 6, 2020