Ukraine Commanders Sold Western Arms to Syrian Criminals (Photos)

A Turkish news website, ODATV4 has photos (see below) of US and French arms sent to Ukraine but sold by Ukrainian commanders to arms dealers in Jihadist-controlled Idlib. Apparently $83 billion in military hardware left in Afghanistan wasn’t enough.

As we already reported, the US Pentagon has no idea where the weapons they send to [the corrupt nation of] Ukraine end up. They don’t even know what is going on over in Ukraine except from news out of [corrupt] Ukraine that our media takes as gospel.

Additionally, we reported yesterday that Europe is deeply concerned that these arms will end up in the European nations. There is no oversight and no way to track them. They know some fall into Russian hands and some are in the hands of criminals.

Elizabeth Warren and some other politicians finally noticed, but not until we sent over $50 billion in arms and cash. Sen. Rand Paul begged for oversight of these weapons but his colleagues refused.

The anti-tank weapons and assault rifles that Western countries sent to Ukraine came out of Syria. The jihadist arms dealer told Turkish TV that he bought them from Ukrainian commanders and brought the weapons to Syria’s Idlib region. He quoted a price of 15 thousand dollars for anti-tank weapons, including the US-made Javelin. They are worth $178,000 apiece.

The number of anti-tank missile shipments to Ukraine from US, UK, Sweden, Germany, France, Canada, exceeds tens of thousands, ODATV reports.

Russian forces capture the equipment sent by Western nations, according to the network and other equipment is sold to arms dealers, mainly jihadists, who fence it on the black market.

Despite the shipment of anti-tank weapons and ammunition exceeding 3 billion dollars, the Ukrainian army lacks equipment and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky constantly demands new weapons from Western states.

Anti-tank weapons and assault rifles supplied to Ukraine came out of Syria.

An arms dealer living in the Idlib region, which is under the control of the jihadist Hayat-Tahrir Al-Sham organization in Syria, offered the weapons he procured from Ukraine for sale via Telegram.

“Stating that he bought the weapons given to Ukraine as a gift to fight against Russia from Ukrainian commanders, the Syrian arms dealer in Idlib quoted a price of 15 thousand dollars for the US-made Javelin. The cost of Javelin is 178,000 dollars with its ammunition and smart missile launcher system that can lock on the target,” ODATV reports.

In addition, the arms dealer showed the station a French-made Rac 112 Apilas anti-tank gun. However, he did not specify a price for the Rac 112.

There are also photos of American-made M-16 infantry rifles and 5.56 millimeter ammunition chests for M-16 infantry rifles at this Turkish website. Go to the website and translate on google translate for verification. Don’t take my word for it.

