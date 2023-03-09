Non-White Supremacist Teens Rampage Through a Chinese Restaurant

A Chinese restaurant was severely damaged by a mob of at least a dozen black teens in the lawless county of Queens, New York. Chinese people are often the victims of black attackers. That’s just the facts. It’s not white supremacists attacking them.

Chinese people are generally very peaceful and don’t bother anyone.

The restaurant, Fish Village, is located in College Point, Queens. There’s no expectation of punishment for the teens if they’re caught.

The masked teens caused $20,000 in damages, plus they terrorized everyone.

More from NBC News

Manager Tony Hu, who does not speak English, said through a translator that more than a dozen teens suddenly raced in and started making a mess, disrupting patrons as plates and glass shattered.

The teens wore masks and hoodie sweatshirts as they stormed through the main dining area, leaving a broken window and around $20,000 in damages.

Hu said nobody was hurt, but everyone at the restaurant was rattled from the ordeal, which lasted just over a minute. The manager said he hid behind the counter and called the police, telling his staff not to engage with them for fear of safety.

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino stopped by to check on the restaurant on Monday. She said that 50 NYPD officers were just added to her district, but still, more are needed.

Over a dozen masked hoodlums storm through a Chinese restaurant in Democrat controlled hell hole of Queens NY causing over $20,000 of damage. pic.twitter.com/rbVzwsNtuO — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) March 8, 2023

group ransacks Chinese restaurant in Queens, NY pic.twitter.com/NidMCnsknP — Detect Fights 💕 (@detectfights) March 8, 2023

Related