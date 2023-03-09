Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After a Fall

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel in Washington, DC.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

No additional details were provided.

McConnell fell at his Kentucky home in 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

The 81-year-old is the Senate’s longest-serving GOP leader.

The Senate is down three right now.

Sen. John Fetterman, who is severely brain-injured after a stroke, is recovering from clinical depression in a psych ward at Walter Reed Hospital. Recent rumors that he was brain dead were dispelled by his staff who shared proof of life photos. He has lost a lot of weight and is at risk physically due to poor health.

Sen. Diane Feinstein is 89 and recovering from shingles. She was released from the hospital last night.

The Senate is lead by aging politicians. Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is 72.

The Senate is narrowly divided 51-49 in Democrat Socialists favor.

The country is in the hands of a mentally challenged President Joe Biden who is 80.

