Good News! Facebook says their platform isn’t killing people

















President Biden on Friday accused Facebook of “killing people” by way of misinformation on coronavirus vaccines being shared on the website, saying, “The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and they’re killing people.”

President Joe Biden said social media platforms ‘are killing people’ after the White House criticized Facebook for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on its platform https://t.co/MHrtnUNjzr pic.twitter.com/ZSLfRCyGTZ — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2021

Despite all the censoring of the Right by the social media platforms, Democrats don’t feel there’s enough censorship. At the same time, there is no hyperbole too extreme to describe anything Democrats don’t like. Thus, unvaccinated people are murderers and allowing so-called misinformation about vaccines is murder too.

Facebook responded with some intensity.

Facebook released a statement Friday appearing to object to Biden’s statement, arguing that the company is actually saving lives, not ending them.

“We will not be distracted by accusations which aren’t supported by the facts,” Facebook said in a statement. “The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period.”

“In private exchanges the Surgeon General has praised our work, including our efforts to inform people about COVID-19. They knew what they were doing. The White House is looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals,” a Facebook spokesperson told NBC’s Dylan Beyers.

“The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any place on the internet,” the spokesperson said. “More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find our where and how to get the vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period.”

FACEBOOK CENSORS CONSTANTLY

Starting as early as January of 2020, Facebook’s third-party fact-check team has been working with global health professionals to review and debunk false claims about the virus, Fox Business reports.

In a blog post, Facebook explained the platform lets users know when they have “liked” [alleged] coronavirus hoaxes posted to the platform.

“We’ve removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines,” a Facebook blog post from April 19 reads.

It also uses human moderators, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) tools, to remove or fact-check content related to COVID-19 and vaccines, according to the website.

The company has worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and other local health departments to share information about the pandemic.

Still, critics have accused the website of giving a platform to voices that question the vaccine or COVID-19 in general.

Related















