Non-white supremacists savagely assault black men

















The New York City Police Department is hunting for three suspects, one of whom was seen on video hurling a cinder block at a man’s head last week. Another beat a man.

Surveillance footage showed a young suspect raising a cinderblock over his head before launching it at an unsuspecting 47-year-old male standing on a sidewalk last Wednesday at around 3 a.m. in the Bronx.

The victim was forced to the ground as another man beats him with a crate.

While a struggle ensues with the first victim, a masked man begins to punch a second 25-year-old victim, who did not fight back. The beatings continue until the suspects flee with what could be cash and a wallet.

It’s all caught on video:

One man picked up a piece of cinderblock and threw it at the 25-year-old, striking him in the head before throwing a plastic crate at the 47-year-old man and dropkicking him to the ground. Read more: https://t.co/NFwaGvbAci — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 14, 2021

Related















