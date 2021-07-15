Non-white supremacists savagely assault black men

The New York City Police Department is hunting for three suspects, one of whom was seen on video hurling a cinder block at a man’s head last week. Another beat a man.
Surveillance footage showed a young suspect raising a cinderblock over his head before launching it at an unsuspecting 47-year-old male standing on a sidewalk last Wednesday at around 3 a.m. in the Bronx.
The victim was forced to the ground as another man beats him with a crate.
While a struggle ensues with the first victim, a masked man begins to punch a second 25-year-old victim, who did not fight back. The beatings continue until the suspects flee with what could be cash and a wallet.
It’s all caught on video:
One man picked up a piece of cinderblock and threw it at the 25-year-old, striking him in the head before throwing a plastic crate at the 47-year-old man and dropkicking him to the ground.
Read more: https://t.co/NFwaGvbAci
— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 14, 2021
Lot of lippiness from the burn it all down fellow travelers about who is going to do what but the real droogs will just do it.
It is best to have a little something for the unity struggle session.