Weingarten bizarrely claims millions will die because of Gov DeSantis

















Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, made an outlandish and bizarre claim that because of Republican Gov Ron DeSantis, millions of Floridians are going to die. The hard-left radical was responding to DeSantis selling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise.

“Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it,” Weingarten said in a tweet. “He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda.”

So far, 38,000 have died from the illness in Florida, and Fauci is a self-admitted liar with a totalitarian bent.

