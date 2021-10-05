Breaking…DoJ mobilizes FBI to deal with ‘disturbing spike of threats’ by parents against school staff

















After the National School Boards Association bizarrely asked the Biden administration to treat angry parents at Board meetings like domestic terrorists, the administration spun into action.

The Merrick Garland DoJ is going after parents who are angry about communist programs like CRT taught in the schools. This is another manufactured crisis intended to centralize all power in DC.

They plan to make parents cower while they indoctrinate their children. The Long Island, New York paper, Newsday, is now calling parents ‘domestic terrorists.’

THEY RUN COUNTER TO LEFTIST VALUES

“Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values,” Attorney General Garland said of the effort in a statement Monday. “Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.”

Garland directed the FBI and U.S. attorney’s offices to hold meetings with federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders in the next 30 days, during which they will discuss ways to combat what the DOJ called a “disturbing trend” of harassment and threats against school officials.

[This is a local matter and the DoJ has NO BUSINESS dealing with this. It’s part of their centralization of everything.]

They plan to launch a task force to train Board members and administrators to recognize dangerous threats and report them to authorities who prosecute crimes.

Why don’t they make themselves useful and stop the threats against Senator Sinema instead. And where were they when Antifa and BLM were burning down buildings?

JUST IN – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland mobilizes the FBI to address a “disturbing spike of threats” by parents against school boards, teachers. pic.twitter.com/Iu23VoLdHk — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 4, 2021

