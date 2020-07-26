NY Times blames ‘nice white parents’ for schools that fail minorities

The New York Times, authors of the 1619 Project which falsifies history, now have a limited series called “Nice White Parents.” It claims nice white parents get in the way of “building a better school system.” It’s a racist sister project to the 1619 Project.

It’s not the powerful far-left unions, the single, unmarried Black mothers, the politicians, the rigid left-wing Department of Education, not the socialist nature of the school system, it’s nice white parents who are the problem.

The NYT writes:

We know that American public schools do not guarantee each child an equal education — two decades of school reform initiatives have not changed that. But when we look at how our schools are failing, we usually focus on who they’re failing: Black and brown kids. We ask: Why aren’t they performing better? Why aren’t they achieving more?

Those are not the right questions.

If you want to understand what’s wrong with our public education system, you have to look at what is arguably the most powerful force in our schools: White parents.

This is very racist!

White parents work very hard to get into districts with good school systems or pay for private schools. In the suburbs, the minority families also benefit from the $15,000 a year per child each family puts into the school. On Long Island, some of our taxes go into New York City or upstate New York to pay for their schools.

The failure of the one-size-fits-all schools points out the need for school choice so minorities can choose better schools for their children.

Instead, the leftists want to redistribute all resources in white neighborhoods. Turning our money over to big government begs for corruption.

The left is paving the way for the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Act which you can read about on this link.

Nice White Parents is the accompaniment for the 1619 Project. Both are racist and dishonest. We should strongly object. This garbage is going mainstream.

FROM THE TIMES

“Nice White Parents” is a new podcast from Serial Productions, brought to you by The New York Times, about the 60-year relationship between white parents and the public school down the block.

We know American public schools do not guarantee each child an equal education. Two decades of school reform initiatives have not changed that. But when Chana Joffe-Walt, a reporter, looked at inequality in education, she saw that most reforms focused on who schools were failing: Black and brown kids. But what about who the schools are serving? In this five-part series, she turns her attention to what is arguably the most powerful force in our schools: White parents.

On this series:

