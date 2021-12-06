Notoriously Fake Indian Warren Gets SEC to probe Trump’s Media Deal

















Elizabeth Warren has another filing to hurt Donald Trump, or at least she hopes it will. She’s the socialist Senator who pretends she is a Native-American because her peepaw had high cheekbones. That fake tale, which she used to get great jobs, was contradicted by her own DNA tests. She’s more likely of Mexican descent. It is also Warren who suggested the notoriously ridiculous complaint that DJT was violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution because he didn’t completely divest from all his holdings. Trump won every case on the issue.

She’s fallen back on her old tricks. Warren pushed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the Trump Media & Technology Group’s merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC.

She doesn’t like SPACs and she doesn’t like banks or capitalism either.

Warren told SEC chair Gary Gensler last month to investigate the Trump Media & Technology Group merger agreement with a SPAC. In the letter, she raised concerns without evidence that Mr. Trump’s group “may have committed securities violations by holding private and undisclosed discussions about the merger” while excluding that info from public documentation.

“I have frequently spoken about the need to hold public officials accountable for lawbreaking and ethics violations. This includes the former president, who is not above the law,” Ms. Warren wrote in the letter. “The reports that DWAC may have violated securities laws and harmed investors during its acquisition of Trump Media and Technology Group are deeply troubling and provide an opportunity for the SEC to follow through on its commitment to investigate wrongdoing and fraud in the SPAC space.”

Is she trying to kill off what promises to be a very influential social media company for the Right and for free speech? Warren is as far-left as one can be although she will claim she’s a capitalist. Fake Indian Warren is not a capitalist by any standards we have seen.

Trump just raised $1 billion for the company and we bet she is unhappy about that.

Related















